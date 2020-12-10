Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to three structure fires between Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6, two of which are still under investigation.

Units from NACFD and the Kingman Fire Department were dispatched just after 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 to a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of Lass Avenue, the agencies wrote in a news release. Arriving crews observed a double-wide mobile home with heavy smoke and flames on the front exterior of the residence.

Firefighters made a “quick offensive fire attack,” keeping the fire to the property of origin. There were no utilities to the property, which was unsecured. No injuries were reported, however, the fire was deemed to be suspicious in nature.

Four engines, two battalion chiefs, a fire investigator, AMR, UniSource and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the incident. The estimated loss was $15,000.

At approximately midnight Sunday, Dec. 6, NACFD responded to a structure fire in the 4500 block of Vickie Lane. Units arrived to find a separated double-wide mobile home where the plastic covering had caught fire causing mild damage to the home.

The release noted that the fire was extinguished minutes after firefighters’ arrival. Responding were two NACFD engines and a battalion chief along with two engines from KFD, a battalion chief and an assistant chief. AMR was on standby and the sheriff’s office assisted with traffic control. The fire remains under investigation.

NACFD and KFD also responded to a structure fire in the 4000 block of Lomita Avenue at approximately noon Sunday. Units arrived to find a vacant mobile home over 50% involved with fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Two engines and one battalion chief from NACFD responded, as well as two engines, one battalion chief and an assistant chief from KFD.

Information provided by Kingman Fire Department and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District