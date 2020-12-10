Winter Wonderland starts Friday, Dec. 11 at Hualapai Mountain Park
Originally Published: December 10, 2020 4:29 p.m.
KINGMAN – The annual drive-thru winter wonderland at Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park begins Friday, Dec. 11 for a four-day run.
The attraction, known as Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland, will be held on Friday and Saturday 11-12, and again on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.
Admission is $10 per vehicle, and the wonderland is open from 6-10 p.m. nightly. The park is located at 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman.
For more information call the Hualapai Mountain Park at 928-681-5700.
Information provided by Mohave County
