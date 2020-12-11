Mohave County suffers 11 deaths in 6 days from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday, Dec. 10. It raised the death toll to 261, including 11 in the past six days.

The deceased included an adult age 60-69 from the Kingman medical service area, and another adult age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City area.

County health officials also reported 181 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the count to a record 1,039 for the week with one reporting day remaining.

More than half of the new cases were in the Kingman area, where 101 residents are newly infected. The total includes 16 ages 60-69, 11 ages 70-79, four ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus – age brackets that are more vulnerable to dying from the virus.

Another 13 new cases involved school-aged patients, with nine cases in the 11-19 age group and four ages 0-10. There were also 17 cases ages 30-39, 15 cases ages 40-49, 14 cases ages 60-69 and 10 cases ages 20-29.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, was burdened with another 43 new cases. Lake Havasu City logged 31 new cases, while another six were reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeded the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 7,807 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 8,159 cases in the county. The county has counted 261 deaths, while the state reports 280.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 94 deaths, followed by Kingman with 68, Lake Havasu City with 56 and Fort Mohave with 15. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,162 cases for Bullhead City, 2,149 for Lake Havasu City, 1,667 for Kingman, 621 for Fort Mohave, 345 for Mohave Valley, 210 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 219 for Golden Valley and 41 for Topock. The locations of another 393 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.3%, meaning 33 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 3.6% of Mohave County residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,424 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Dec. 10, there 178 new cases of the virus in the county from 597 tests for a positivity rate of 30%.

The positivity rate in the county was 26% (148/577) on Thursday, Dec. 3; 32% (174/540) on Friday, Dec. 4; 23% (124/543) on Saturday, Dec. 5; less than 1% (1/477) on Sunday, Dec. 6; 75% (382/511) on Monday, Dec. 7; 13% (122/965) on Tuesday, Dec. 8; and 45% (238/529) on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58,197 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 51,231 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 10.5% have been positive. Of the 6,966 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 6.8% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Dec. 11, AZDHS was reporting 91 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 6,983 new cases from 23,995 tests for a positivity rate of 29%. Nearly 395,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,245 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 15.6 million confirmed cases and 292,196 deaths on Friday, Dec. 11. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,585,221 deaths from nearly 70 million confirmed cases on Friday, Dec. 11.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.