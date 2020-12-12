Briefs: Arizona health officials report over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX - Arizona on Saturday reported over 8,000 additional known COVID-19 cases, one of the state’s largest daily case figures since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,076 additional known cases and 77 additional deaths.

That increeases the state’s totals to 402,589 cases and 7,322 deaths.

The additional 8,0766 cases reported Saturday eclipsed Friday’s report of 6,983 additional cases as the third largest daily case report, behind 12,314 reported on Tuesday and 10,322 on Dec. 1.

According to the state’s online coronavirus dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday reached 3,534, up from 3,482 on Thursday and topping the summer surge’s high of 3,517 on July 13.

Of the patients hospitalized Friday, 799 were in intensive care unit beds, down from 809 on Thursday.

According to the dashboard, 9% of both hospital beds and intensive care unit beds were available.

The number of infections in the state is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Prescott police arrest suspect in deputy home shooting

PRESCOTT - A Prescott man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the home of a Yavapai County sheriff's deputy where the bullets almost hit a sleeping child, authorities said.

The Prescott Valley Police Department made the arrest on Tuesday. Police said only that the person arrested was male but did not provide his name or age, and department spokesperson Jerry Ferguson told the AP in an email on Friday that he could not provide any additional information, including whether the person was an adult or a juvenile.

Authorities said the shots were fired on Dec. 3 around 2:30 a.m. and one of the rounds passed directly over the head of a 4-year-old child sleeping in the home. No one was hurt.

Investigators have not commented on what might have led to the shooting.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault upon a peace officer, The Daily Courier reported.

“No family should ever have to go through such an ordeal. I was confident knowing law enforcement would arrest a suspect and bring justice to the deputy and his family,” YCSO Sheriff Scott Mascher said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact local authorities.

Married caregivers allegedly defraud elderly Tucson victim

TUCSON - A federal grand jury in Tucson has indicted a married couple who as caregivers allegedly defrauded an elderly victim.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Michael Tagle Santos and his 28-year-old wife, Cherry Mae Santos, are accused of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

The indictment alleges that between 2013 and March 2018, the Santoses defrauded an elderly, disabled victim.

They are charged with fraudulently transferring funds from the victim’s account to their own accounts as salary “advances.”

The Santoses also are accused of fraudulently transferring additional funds for personal use, while simultaneously paying themselves a salary out of the victim’s account.

Prosecutors said a conviction for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud each carry a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine.

It was unclear Thursday if either of the Santoses has a lawyer yet for their case.