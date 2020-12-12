Mohave County public health officials prepare to assist with COVID-19 vaccination program

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Mohave County and the Mohave County Department of Public Health is bracing for a challenge. Vaccinations will not be mandatory, county Health Director Denise Burley said, giving an update to the county board of supervisors on Monday, Dec. 7.

“The state will be getting the vaccine in the next two weeks,” Burley said, but the date – and the amount – of the vaccine hitting Mohave County is “another moving target.”

For now, the estimated numbers the state will receive in December are: 212,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 171,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. From there, the vaccines will be shipped to local governments. Each vaccine requires two staggered doses.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are identifying the populations that will be served first, Burley said. Phase 1A will likely cover health-care workers, long-term care facilities residents and EMS workers.

Burley spoke about the differences between the two vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine is less fragile and has a longer shelf life. It must be stored at minus-4 degrees, while the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at minus -94 degrees.

Additionally, she mentioned the plan is for Walgreens and CVS to work with long-term health facilities so that soon a large group of population will be taken out of the health department’s hands.

“Why can’t doctors be responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine,” Supervisor Hildy Angius asked.

“They will be,” Burley said, but noted each vaccine is being rolled out by the county first.

“We play a role to give access,” she explained, but soon “other agencies will gain permission” to distribute the vaccine.

While Burley said the government will not make receiving the vaccine mandatory, she said it might be required by employers, which would be outside of the health department’s control.

By a 3-2 vote the board accepted an additional $125,000 from the Arizona Department of Health Services to help pay for temporary personnel and data entry services, and to improve the capability to store the vaccine.

Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 voted against accepting the money.

Gould proposed to negotiate with the state and dictate the county’s conditions: a right to cease the contract if the COVID-19 vaccine will be increasingly forced on the population. But his amendment was not met with enthusiasm.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 said that the board has a responsibility to accept the funds so that “those who are wishing to take the vaccine have an ability to do so,” he said.

“It’s our responsibility to the community,” echoed Chairwoman Jean Bishop.

“With shekels come shackles,” Gould warned his colleagues.

During this discussion, Mohave County Superior Court Presiding Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr. made an appearance and told the board that next week the Arizona Supreme Court will be voting on mandatory vaccinations for court personnel.

Gurtler said he will be voting “no” and that 100% of his staff is against the idea.