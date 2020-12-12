OFFERS
Obituary | Paul Hart

Paul Hart

Paul Hart

Originally Published: December 12, 2020 5:29 p.m.

Paul Hart, while sleeping, peacefully left to be with our Lord on Nov. 18, 2020. He was born on the White family homestead on the Neosho River in Burlington, Kansas on Sept. 10, 1944. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving from 1967 through January 1969. He loved travel, every kind of music and had a unique, wonderful sense of humor. He loved animals and they loved him. You’d never meet a dog that didn’t love Paul. Even wild animals sometimes approached him unbidden. He often shared his strawberries with the wild rabbits and squirrels from his hand. He was a Christian who believed in the sanctity of all life. He had a generous heart and was a notably kind and gentle person. He is survived by his beloved soul mate Donna, just months shy of their 30th anniversary; his brother Rueben Hart and Shirley Hart of Kingman, Arizona; his brother Bob Hart and sister Beth Capoun both of Topeka, Kansas; and seven nephews and three nieces as well as grand nephews and nieces. Many people loved Paul. He will be greatly missed. “Love is not measured by how much we love, but by how much we are loved by others.” - The Wizard of Oz

