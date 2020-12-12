OFFERS
Sheriff’s office investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Havasu City

Originally Published: December 12, 2020 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday, Dec. 10 in the process of Lake Havasu City police officers attempting to arrest Jon Steven Douglas, 29, of Lake Havasu City.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at approximately 6:15 p.m., a male subject later identified as Douglas was observed inside a business in the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue. The agency wrote that Douglas was known to have active felony arrest warrants and Lake Havasu City Police Department officers attempted to take him into custody.

Douglas reportedly attempted to flee the scene and a struggle ensued with one of the officers. One officer discharged his weapon and struck Douglas, who was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition.

It was later determined that Douglas did not have a weapon in his possession at the time. No officers or other community members were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two LHCPD officers have been placed on administrative leave, a customary practice in officer-involved shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO

