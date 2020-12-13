State reports 125 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Service was reporting 125 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County, but no additional deaths, the morning of Sunday, Dec. 13.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported a record 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. That easily exceeded the record of 540 cases for a single week which was set last month.

County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 7,979 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 8,456 cases in the county. The county has counted 262 deaths, while the state reports 283.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 94 deaths, followed by Kingman with 69, Lake Havasu City with 56 and Fort Mohave with 15. The locations of another 28 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,214 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,177 for Bullhead City, 1,740 for Kingman, 629 for Fort Mohave, 345 for Mohave Valley, 210 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 223 for Golden Valley and 42 for Topock. The locations of another 399 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.3%, meaning 33 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 3.7% of Mohave County residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,555 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Dec. 12, there were 125 new cases of the virus in the county from 575 tests for a positivity rate of 22%.

The positivity rate in the county was 23% (124/543) on Saturday, Dec. 5; less than 1% (1/477) on Sunday, Dec. 6; 75% (382/511) on Monday, Dec. 7; 13% (122/965) on Tuesday, Dec. 8; 45% (238/529) on Wednesday, Dec. 9; 30% (178/597) on Thursday, Dec. 10; and 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59,446 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 52,349 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 10.7% have been positive. Of the 7,097 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1 % have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Dec. 13, AZDHS was reporting 35 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,854 new cases from 27,062 tests for a positivity rate of 22%. More than 408,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,357 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 16.1 million confirmed cases and 297,864 deaths on Sunday, Dec. 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,607,798 deaths from nearly 72 million confirmed cases on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.