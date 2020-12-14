OFFERS
US Supreme Court asked to decertify Biden’s win in Arizona

Conservative lawyer Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona. (Photo by the Architect of the Capitol Office/Public domain)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 14, 2020 10:36 a.m.

PHOENIX - Conservative lawyer Sidney Powell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Powell, who filed the request with the court on Friday night, also asks the justices to bar Biden’s electors from casting Electoral College votes on Monday.

Her appeal marks the second petition for review filed with the nation’s highest court in challenges to Biden’s win in the state. Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward on Friday asked the Supreme Court to review her case seeking to overturn Arizona’s election results.

Powell is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit that alleged voting equipment in Arizona switched votes from Trump to Biden. A lower-court judge dismissed the challenge on Wednesday, ruling no evidence of fraud had been presented and that those who filed the lawsuit lacked legal standing.

Arizona certified its elections results on Nov. 30, showing that Biden had won the state by more than 10,000 votes.

The lawsuit alleged Arizona election systems have security flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results and that those systems switched votes from Trump to Biden.

Opposing attorneys said the lawsuit used conspiracy theories to make wild allegations against one of Maricopa County’s vendors for voting equipment, without providing proof to back up its claims of widespread Arizona election fraud.

No evidence of voter fraud or election fraud has emerged during this election season in Arizona.

Similar election challenges filed by Powell were dismissed in Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

In all, seven lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential vote in Arizona have been dismissed, including one by Ward that sought to reverse Biden’s victory in the state.

Last week, a woman filed yet another challenge that is nearly identical to Powell’s now-dismissed case. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a request by election officials to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in Pinal County.

