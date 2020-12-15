8th suit over presidential election results in Arizona fails
FLORENCE - A Pinal County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to decertify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, marking the failure of the eighth case that challenged the presidential election results in the state.
Judge Kevin White concluded on Tuesday that Staci Burk wasn’t a registered voter at the time that she filed her lawsuit and made her legal challenge after the five-day period for contesting election results had passed.
The decision came a day after Arizona’s 11 Electoral College members cast their votes for Biden, who won the state over Republican President Donald Trump by more than 10,000 votes.
The lawsuit brought by Burk, who isn’t a lawyer but represented herself, is nearly identical to a lawsuit dismissed last week in federal court in Phoenix.
Burk’s suit alleged Arizona’s election systems have security flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results. Opposing attorneys said the lawsuit used conspiracy theories to make allegations against a voting equipment vendor without any proof to back up its claims of widespread election fraud in Arizona.
No evidence of voter fraud or election fraud has emerged during this election season in Arizona.
In all, eight lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential vote in Arizona have been dismissed, including one by Arizona GOP Chairwoman Ward that sought to undo Biden’s victory in the state.
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County declines state funding for enforcing COVID-19 safety measures
- Kingman suffers 180 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’
- Mohave County reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths
- Mohave County health director: Local hospitals strained
- State reports another 225 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- Sheriff’s office makes Dolan Springs arson arrest
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- ‘Operation King Crimson’ leads to seizure of 120 pounds of meth
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Kingman City Council to weigh in on annexation of Phase 2
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: