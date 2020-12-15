OFFERS
Tue, Dec. 15
8th suit over presidential election results in Arizona fails

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 15, 2020 2:59 p.m.

FLORENCE - A Pinal County judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to decertify Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona, marking the failure of the eighth case that challenged the presidential election results in the state.

Judge Kevin White concluded on Tuesday that Staci Burk wasn’t a registered voter at the time that she filed her lawsuit and made her legal challenge after the five-day period for contesting election results had passed.

The decision came a day after Arizona’s 11 Electoral College members cast their votes for Biden, who won the state over Republican President Donald Trump by more than 10,000 votes.

The lawsuit brought by Burk, who isn’t a lawyer but represented herself, is nearly identical to a lawsuit dismissed last week in federal court in Phoenix.

Burk’s suit alleged Arizona’s election systems have security flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results. Opposing attorneys said the lawsuit used conspiracy theories to make allegations against a voting equipment vendor without any proof to back up its claims of widespread election fraud in Arizona.

No evidence of voter fraud or election fraud has emerged during this election season in Arizona.

In all, eight lawsuits challenging the results of the presidential vote in Arizona have been dismissed, including one by Arizona GOP Chairwoman Ward that sought to undo Biden’s victory in the state.

