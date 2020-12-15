AZ land commissioner to speak in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women’s Club will feature Arizona State Land Commissioner Lisa A. Atkins as the guest speaker for their first meeting of the new year.

The meeting is set for noon on Monday, Jan. 4 at College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. Cost is $3 per person to cover the cost of the meeting room, and all ages are welcome.

Atkins was appointed to serve as the 21st Commissioner of the Arizona State Land Department by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on June 15, 2015. An Arizona native, she has more than 40 years of experience in federal and state legislative and policy arenas, focusing on land, water and military issues.

Prior to joining Ducey’s cabinet, Atkins served for more than 20 years as chief of staff for Congressman Bob Stump of Arizona’s 3rd District, and for 12 years as vice president of public policy for Greater Phoenix Leadership.

Her current activities associated with her duties as state land commissioner include serving as the commissioner of the state’s Natural Resource Conservation Districts and as the state cartographer.

Atkins also serves as the co-chair of the Governor’s Military Affairs Commission, and as a member of the State Parks Board, the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names, and the Governor's Water Augmentation Council.

In 2018, she was honored with the Phoenix Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award.

Information provided by the Kingman Republic Women’s Club