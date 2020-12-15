Christmas night in Oatman set for Dec. 18-19

OATMAN – Christmas Night in Oatman is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.

Shops will be open and decorated for Christmas and will remain open until 9 p.m. both nights in the historic mining community. A walk-thru Winter Wonderland will be staged on the Arizona lot.

For more information call the Oatman Chamber of Commerce at 928-577-9139.

Information provided by the Oatman Chamber of Commerce