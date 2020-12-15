OFFERS
Christmas night in Oatman set for Dec. 18-19

Christmas Night in Oatman is planned for Dec. 18-19. (Photo by Pretzelpaws, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2OUQFcY)

Christmas Night in Oatman is planned for Dec. 18-19. (Photo by Pretzelpaws, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/2OUQFcY)

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 5:18 p.m.

OATMAN – Christmas Night in Oatman is slated for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19.

Shops will be open and decorated for Christmas and will remain open until 9 p.m. both nights in the historic mining community. A walk-thru Winter Wonderland will be staged on the Arizona lot.

For more information call the Oatman Chamber of Commerce at 928-577-9139.

Information provided by the Oatman Chamber of Commerce

