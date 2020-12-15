Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas

The only Grinch on North Apache Street is mounted on Bradley and Jackie Johnson’s roof.

Theirs is one of 13 houses with synchronized lights and decorations, and a shared love of Christmas and neighborhood, centered around the 3400 block of N. Apache.

It’s also an informal but fierce Christmas competition – programmed and set to music at 98.1 FM radio – among homeowners trying to create the most festive holiday neighborhood in town.

“We don’t have big properties,” said Ron Bahre, a teacher at Lee Williams High School, who has lived 15 years in this community. “We have small homes, and we do what we can with our small homes.”

Four years ago, Bahre approached his neighbor, Bradley Johnson, who has lived on the street for eight years, about collaborating for Christmas.

Before 2016 they were doing Christmas lights separately, after not doing them at all. That all changed with the arrival of children. Johnson became a father, and Bahre and his wife adopted their 3-year-old granddaughter.

“What do you think about doing Christmas lights together,” Bahre asked.

Johnson, who is going to school to become a full-time teacher and teaches one day a week at Manzanita Elementary School, loved the idea.

“That year Ron powered my house,” Johnson said. And because there is a house between their houses, he did the house in between, too. “From there, it’s kind of grown exponentially.”

Johnson started to help and then other neighbors saw what was happening and wanted to jump on board.

“Ron is a history buff and my passion is history,” he explained. “While working, we are talking about history and politics.”

This year, the result of this collaboration is the whole block is lit and filled with music – both sides of the street. They have people coming to see it all night long, from sunset to 9:30 p.m. They have two signs on both sides of the street, informing you how to tune in to the radio transmitter.

The lights are RGB LED, “millions of colors in there,” Bahre said. No wonder many neighbors approached them, asking: “Hey, can you do mine.”

It is a lot of work. They turn the lights on on Thanksgiving night but they start work as early as October. Each house is powered by a special box that Bahre purchased himself. Last week he drove to Phoenix to pick up three more, after three more neighbors decided to join in.

“Everything doesn’t just work,” Bahre said. “Usually you plug in everything and then you try to figure out what’s the problem.”

“I’m not big on heights,” Johnson said. “But we are doing this for the community.”

“They have spent countless hours putting up and coordinating Christmas lights for our whole neighborhood,” said Jacki Johnson, Bradley’s wife. “They’ve both put so much love and effort into bringing our neighborhood together.”

“This is the most fun street in Kingman,” said Mattie, 8, a North Apache Street resident.

Bahre and his wife also make other fun decorations for themselves and their neighbors, like gigantic lollipops or delicious candy cane fences, if you fancy one. They also take music requests from neighbors and play their favorite songs.

“We are different than anybody else,” Bahre said. “The whole street looks different.”

His little granddaughter is the biggest fan of the display.

“Every day, at sunset she grabs her coat and is waiting by the door,” Bahre said. “It’s her thing. She has a little car that she drives, just like big people.”

She will not go to bed until they “drive” all the way through the Christmas street and back.