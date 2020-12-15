COVID-19 kills 4 more Mohave County residents, case count continues to swell

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has killed four more Mohave County residents and infected another 487, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 14.

The report covered the three-day period from noon on Friday, Dec. 11 to noon on Monday, the news release from the county said.

One of the deaths and nearly half of the new cases were reported in the sprawling Kingman medical service area.

The local deceased patient was an adult in the 70-79 age range.

Complications of COVID-19 also claimed the lives of two residents from the Lake Havasu City area – one age 60-69 and another age 90-plus – and an adult age 80-89 from the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The newly confirmed Kingman cases included 69 cases in the more-vulnerable, older age groups, and 26 cases in children and teens.

There were 40 new Kingman cases in the 60-69 age group, 20 in the 70-79 age group, eight ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older. There were also 19 cases ages 11-19, and seven cases ages 0-10.

The other new Kingman cases included 37 ages 30-39, 36 ages 20-29, 31 ages 40-49 and 27 ages 50-59.

There were also 117 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 113 cases in the Bullhead City area, and 23 in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported a record 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 8,480 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 8,857 cases in the county. The county has counted 266 deaths, while the state reports 287.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 94 deaths, followed by Kingman with 69, Lake Havasu City with 58 and Fort Mohave with 15. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,331 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,253 for Bullhead City, 1,947 for Kingman, 651 for Fort Mohave, 358 for Mohave Valley, 234 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 244 for Golden Valley and 44 for Topock. The locations of another 418 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,762 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Dec. 14, there were 176 new cases of the virus in the county from 372 tests for a positivity rate of 47%.

The positivity rate in the county was 75% (382/511) on Monday, Dec. 7; 13% (122/965) on Tuesday, Dec. 8; 45% (238/529) on Wednesday, Dec. 9; 30% (178/597) on Thursday, Dec. 10; 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11; 22% (125/575) on Saturday, Dec. 12; and 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,327 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 53,191 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 10.9% have been positive. Of the 7,136 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1 % have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 15, AZDHS was reporting 47 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,134 new cases from 14,658 tests for a positivity rate of 28%. More than 424,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,422 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 16.6 million confirmed cases and 302,046 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,629,792 deaths from more than 73 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.