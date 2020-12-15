Kingman Miner Dec. 16 Adoption Spotlight: Kasumy
A happy girl who loves to try new things, Kasumy expresses her creativity by beading, painting and doing crafts. She enjoys gardening, cooking and baking – especially banana bread – and loves the zoo. Her favorite school subjects are P.E. and art, and she hopes to learn Spanish. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
