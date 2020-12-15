Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – The Laughlin Tourism Commission and Zambelli Fireworks will present “Rockets Over the River” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 and to ring in the new year at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Christmas night display will be choreographed to traditional Christmas music while the New Year’s Eve show will be choreographed to a mix of patriotic music, both aired on 104.9 KISS-FM.

“We hope you enjoy our celebrations from a safe distance,” the tourism commission wrote in a news release, asking attendees to watch the show from their vehicles and follow COVID-19 safety procedures. Resort guests are encouraged to watch from their hotel rooms. No tailgate parties or drones are allowed. For more information contact Jackie@laughlinchamber.com or 702-298-2214.

Information provided by Laughlin Chamber of Commerce