OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 15
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years

“Rockets over the River” fireworks displays are set for Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. PST and Friday, Jan. 31 at midnight PST in Laughlin, Nevada. (Photo by Jhong Dizon, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/36Z9qWm)

“Rockets over the River” fireworks displays are set for Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. PST and Friday, Jan. 31 at midnight PST in Laughlin, Nevada. (Photo by Jhong Dizon, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/36Z9qWm)

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 5:07 p.m.

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – The Laughlin Tourism Commission and Zambelli Fireworks will present “Rockets Over the River” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 and to ring in the new year at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Christmas night display will be choreographed to traditional Christmas music while the New Year’s Eve show will be choreographed to a mix of patriotic music, both aired on 104.9 KISS-FM.

“We hope you enjoy our celebrations from a safe distance,” the tourism commission wrote in a news release, asking attendees to watch the show from their vehicles and follow COVID-19 safety procedures. Resort guests are encouraged to watch from their hotel rooms. No tailgate parties or drones are allowed. For more information contact Jackie@laughlinchamber.com or 702-298-2214.

Information provided by Laughlin Chamber of Commerce

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fireworks may be banned in Mohave County, but there are still shows to see
Fireworks displays on tap for Kingman, Valle Vista, Bullhead
News Briefs:April 23, 2010
Laughlin River Run’s not dead yet
Kingman fireworks law: No bang for the bucks inside city limits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State