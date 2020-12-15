OFFERS
Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation seeks grant applications

Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation is seeking applications for grants for health care grants. (Adobe image)

Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation is seeking applications for grants for health care grants. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation is seeking to fund initiatives with innovation and sustainable impact on community health through its 2021 Northern Arizona Community Health Grant Cycle. Letters of intent are required and must be submitted by Jan. 15.

Programs and projects should involve one of these priorities: advancing healthcare access, improving behavioral health, and mitigating chronic health conditions, the foundation wrote in a news release.

Submit letters of intent at https://www.azfoundation.org/Grants-Loans/Current-Grant-Opportunities.

“For the fifth year in a row, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation looks forward to rewarding nonprofit initiatives that have the greatest potential to enhance health in our communities,” said president and CEO Rick Smith.

Since its inception in 2016, Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation has invested more than $15.7 million in improving health in northern Arizona communities. For more information visit https://www.nahealthfoundation.org/foundation-awards.

