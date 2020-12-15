OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 15
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

WL Nugent Cancer Center enrolls patients in clinical trials

Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center is participating in clinical trials for cancer treatments. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center is participating in clinical trials for cancer treatments. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 15, 2020 5:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center has enrolled its first patients in clinical trials for cancer treatment.

According to a KRMC news release, the cancer center is the only cancer treatment center in Mohave County to offer clinical trials.

“Our facility is partnered with the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), a national network dedicated to bringing cancer clinical trials to people in their own communities,” KRMC wrote in the release.

Clinical trials are scientific studies that evaluate the effectiveness of new medical treatments, which can include:

– new drugs that have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

– new uses for drugs that are already approved.

– new technologies, for example, a new type of radiation therapy.

– new ways to combine treatments.

WL Nugent Cancer Center currently has patients enrolled in the following trials:

– A trial to test the benefits of combining medications for the treatment of advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the skin.

– A trial to test the benefit of supplementing treatment with vitamin D3 in patients with previously untreated metastatic colorectal cancer.

– A trial to track the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection on cancer patients.

"Cancer does not stop for COVID-19,” said Diana Lalitsasivimol, PhD, clinical research administrator. “Despite the challenges of running clinical trials in the middle of a pandemic, we felt an obligation to bring our patients the latest clinical advancements in cancer management, prevention, screening and cancer care delivery.”

Because Mohave County is a medically underserved area, availability of the newest cancer therapies is especially important.

“Geographic diversity is essential, as rural communities face disadvantages in access to public health programs and services compared with urban settings. Thanks to our collaboration with NCRF NCORP, we can offer our patients access to cutting-edge research in their own community hospital," Dr. Lalitsasivimol explained.

To learn more about clinical trials at the WL Nugent Cancer Center and see a list of active trials, visit azkrmc.com/cancer-clinical-trials.

(Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

WL Nugent Cancer Center lands patient transportation grant
Kingman Regional Medical Center debuts innovative prostate cancer treatment
WL Nugent Cancer Center in Kingman welcomes radiation oncologist
KRMC Cancer Center offers new cancer drug, treatment
KRMC Cancer Center now conducting clinical trials
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State