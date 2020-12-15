WL Nugent Cancer Center enrolls patients in clinical trials

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center has enrolled its first patients in clinical trials for cancer treatment.

According to a KRMC news release, the cancer center is the only cancer treatment center in Mohave County to offer clinical trials.

“Our facility is partnered with the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP), a national network dedicated to bringing cancer clinical trials to people in their own communities,” KRMC wrote in the release.

Clinical trials are scientific studies that evaluate the effectiveness of new medical treatments, which can include:

– new drugs that have not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

– new uses for drugs that are already approved.

– new technologies, for example, a new type of radiation therapy.

– new ways to combine treatments.

WL Nugent Cancer Center currently has patients enrolled in the following trials:

– A trial to test the benefits of combining medications for the treatment of advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the skin.

– A trial to test the benefit of supplementing treatment with vitamin D3 in patients with previously untreated metastatic colorectal cancer.

– A trial to track the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection on cancer patients.

"Cancer does not stop for COVID-19,” said Diana Lalitsasivimol, PhD, clinical research administrator. “Despite the challenges of running clinical trials in the middle of a pandemic, we felt an obligation to bring our patients the latest clinical advancements in cancer management, prevention, screening and cancer care delivery.”

Because Mohave County is a medically underserved area, availability of the newest cancer therapies is especially important.

“Geographic diversity is essential, as rural communities face disadvantages in access to public health programs and services compared with urban settings. Thanks to our collaboration with NCRF NCORP, we can offer our patients access to cutting-edge research in their own community hospital," Dr. Lalitsasivimol explained.

To learn more about clinical trials at the WL Nugent Cancer Center and see a list of active trials, visit azkrmc.com/cancer-clinical-trials.

(Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center)