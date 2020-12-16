OFFERS
Kingman children to the rescue

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: December 16, 2020 1:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College – Neal Kingman campus is hosting a virtual MCC Shines event where children can email their letters to Santa to help build up the Christmas magic.

Fred the Elf needs Christmas magic to get back to the North Pole and it’s up to the children of Kingman to get him back to where he belongs, MCC announced.

Prior to sending the letters to Santa, children must watch the video with further instructions and a story read by Mrs. Claus.

With the supervision of an adult, children can email their letters to Santa and Mrs. Claus from now until Dec.24 at ChristmasMagic@Mohave.edu.

After children email Santa, they will receive a special email and video from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/xtAbJWR-BPQ

Information provided by Mohave Community College

