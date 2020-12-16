Man's death from fall in Grand Canyon National Park reported

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 23-year-old Phoenix man died when he fell approximately 80 feet (24 meters) while hiking on a trail below the South Rim.

Jaiquan Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell from the South Kaibab Trail above the Black Bridge across the Colorado River in the canyon's inner gorge Tuesday morning, park offices announced Wednesday in a brief statement.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Officer, the statement said.

No additional information was released.