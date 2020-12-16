OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 17
Weather  34.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man's death from fall in Grand Canyon National Park reported

A Phoenix man fell to his death while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 15. (National Parks Service photo/Public domain)

A Phoenix man fell to his death while hiking in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, Dec. 15. (National Parks Service photo/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 16, 2020 10:05 a.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 23-year-old Phoenix man died when he fell approximately 80 feet (24 meters) while hiking on a trail below the South Rim.

Jaiquan Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell from the South Kaibab Trail above the Black Bridge across the Colorado River in the canyon's inner gorge Tuesday morning, park offices announced Wednesday in a brief statement.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Officer, the statement said.

No additional information was released.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2 more fatal falls at Grand Canyon follow dozens of others
Body recovered below canyon rim
Man killed in Grand Canyon fall was from Santa Rosa, Calif.
Body recovered after another Grand Canyon visitor dies
Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State