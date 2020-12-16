Mohave County reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

KINGMAN – Another day, another 143 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the new cases, along with two additional deaths, the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The deaths included an adult patient in the 60-69 age bracket from the expansive Kingman medical service area, and an adult patient age 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. The deaths bring the toll in the county to 268, and in the City of Kingman to 70.

There were also 22 new cases reported in the Kingman area, including four in the 80-89 age range, where patients are often more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus.

There were also four local cases each in the 30-39 and 50-59 age ranges, three each ages 20-29 and 40-49, two ages 11-19, and one each age 0-10 and 60-69.

Another 79 new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, along with 35 in the Lake Havasu City service area, six in the Arizona Strip and one in an unspecified location.

It brings the number of cases in the first four days of the county’s reporting week to 630 with six deaths.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

County health officials reported a record 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 8,609 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 9,012 cases in the county. The county has counted 268 deaths, while the state reports 290.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 95 deaths, followed by Kingman with 70, Lake Havasu City with 58 and Fort Mohave with 15. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,360 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,317 for Bullhead City, 1,962 for Kingman, 662 for Fort Mohave, 360 for Mohave Valley, 237 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 245 for Golden Valley and 45 for Topock. The locations of another 421 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,799 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were 155 new cases of the virus in the county from 674 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (122/965) on Tuesday, Dec. 8; 45% (238/529) on Wednesday, Dec. 9; 30% (178/597) on Thursday, Dec. 10; 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11; 22% (125/575) on Saturday, Dec. 12; 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13; and 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,001 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 53,856 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 11.1% have been positive. Of the 7,145 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Dec. 16, AZDHS was reporting 108 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 4,848 new cases from 16,657 tests for a positivity rate of 29%. More than 429,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,530 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 16.7 million confirmed cases and 304,094 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,639,422 deaths from nearly 74 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.