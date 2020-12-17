Arizona Briefs: Half of Arizona counties now seeing substantial coronavirus spread

PHOENIX - Half of the counties in Arizona are seeing “substantial” spread of COVID-19, state health officials said Thursday while reporting 5,817 new cases and 147 more deaths throughout the state.

Weekly metrics released by the Arizona Department of Health Services listed eight counties in southern and eastern Arizona, including Pima, with a substantial number of cases. Arizona's other seven counties, including Maricopa, remained classified as moderate.

Gov. Doug Ducey has resisted a return to business closures and a stay-home order he imposed in the early stages of the outbreak, saying it's up to people to take personal responsibility for slowing the spread. He reiterated that view Wednesday, saying “we are doing everything that we can."

Dr. Cara Christ, the state's top health official, has advised people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and try to stay outside whenever socializing with people with whom they don't live.

Officials say Arizona has seen a total of 435,036 confirmed cases and 7,677 deaths since March.

The state health agency's dashboard shows Apache, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Navajo, Pima, Santa Cruz and Yavapai counties now experiencing substantial coronavirus spread.

Arizona on Wednesday had reported 108 additional deaths, and the state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose to 64.1 from 30.7 on Dec. 2. In addition, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased to 3,884 on Wednesday while available hospital beds shrank to 7%, a low during the pandemic.

“Oftentimes we get told, especially in our staffing meetings, that we have A, B and C patients waiting for rooms,” Eddy De La Torre, an intensive care nurse at a Phoenix-area hospital, told abc15.com. “They can be waiting for a couple hours.”

The metrics were created during Arizona’s summer coronavirus surge to gauge when businesses would be allowed to reopen, but there’s no requirement for closures now that the numbers are again bleak. The metrics are also a guide for school administrators to make decisions about partially or fully allowing in-person instruction.

Charge dismissed against former Mesa policeman

PHOENIX - An aggravated assault charge against a former Mesa police officer who shot an unarmed man outside a bar while trying to make an arrest has been dismissed.

The Arizona Republic reports that a judge dismissed the felony charge against Nathan Chisler, who was charged in June and fired from the police force shortly after.

The shooting occurred in December 2019 after police responded to reports of drunk and disorderly patrons at a Mesa bar.

In a preliminary hearing last Friday, the Republic reported that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Ann Starr agreed with the defense and dismissed the felony count against Chisler.

Starr said the prosecution didn’t present sufficient evidence to establish probable cause.

Chisler’s lawyer had argued that his client was acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting.

Officials with the county Attorney’s Office said they plan to review a transcript of Friday’s ruling and have declined further comment.

Man falls to death in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Grand Canyon National Park officials say a 23-year-old Phoenix man died when he fell approximately 80 feet (24 meters) while hiking on a trail below the South Rim.

Jaiquan Carter was believed to be day hiking when he fell from the South Kaibab Trail above the Black Bridge across the Colorado River in the canyon’s inner gorge Tuesday morning, park offices announced Wednesday in a brief statement.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Officer, the statement said.

No additional information was released.

Hearing delayed for man charged in Iraq killings

PHOENIX - A judge has postponed the extradition hearing for a suburban Phoenix man charged with participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Iraq. The hearing for Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, an Iraqi native who came to the United States as a refugee in 2009 and has since become a U.S. citizen, has been moved to May 25. Ahmed is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers on the streets of the Iraqi city of Fallujah. He has denied involvement in the killings and membership in a terror group.

After settling in Arizona, Ahmed worked as a military cultural adviser, traveling to bases in other states to help personnel as they prepared to deploy to the Middle East to fight the Islamic State, his attorney said. He operated a driving school in Phoenix until his arrest in late January as part of an extradition request made by the Iraqi government.