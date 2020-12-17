County logs 4 deaths, 387 new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

KINGMAN – Two days, four deaths and another 387 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County.

Those were the new numbers after reports by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 15-16.

The death toll from the virus grew to 268 in the county, and the number of cases recorded to date in the City of Kingman went over the 2,000 mark. And the surge in cases continues, with 874 cases and eight deaths reported over a five-day span. The county will likely log a second consecutive week with more than 1,000 new cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Kingman medical service area, one patient each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges. The other two deaths were patients in the 70-79 and 80-89 age ranges from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The Kingman area also suffered 75 of the new cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the total in the city since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,005.

About one-third of the new Kingman cases involved adults in the 60-and-above age ranges that are more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. There were eight cases ages 60-69, and seven each ages 70-79 and 80-89. Another eight cases were children and teens, with eight in the 11-19 age group and one age 0-10.

There were also 12 new cases ages 40-49, 11 each ages 30-39 and 50-59, and 10 ages 20-29.

The Bullhead City service area logged the most new cases in the county with 187, while the Lake Havasu City area suffered 105. There were 18 new cases reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

County health officials reported a record 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 8,838 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 9,253 cases in the county. The county has counted 270 deaths, while the state reports 291.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 95 deaths, followed by Kingman with 71, Lake Havasu City with 58 and Fort Mohave with 16. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,425 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,398 for Bullhead City, 2,005 for Kingman, 674 for Fort Mohave, 365 for Mohave Valley, 247 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 252 for Golden Valley and 47 for Topock. The locations of another 425 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,934 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Dec. 16, there were 241 new cases of the virus in the county from 732 tests for a positivity rate of 33%.

The positivity rate in the county was 45% (238/529) on Wednesday, Dec. 9; 30% (178/597) on Thursday, Dec. 10; 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11; 22% (125/575) on Saturday, Dec. 12; 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13; 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14; and 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,733 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 54,532 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 11.3% have been positive. Of the 7,201 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Dec. 17, AZDHS was reporting 147 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,817 new cases from 23,940 tests for a positivity rate of 24%. More than 435,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,677 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 17 million confirmed cases and 308,908 deaths on Thursday, Dec. 17. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,656,403 deaths from nearly 75 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.