Kingman Miner Dec. 18 Adoption Spotlight: Lashawna
These are Arizona’s children. Lashawna is an honors student who enjoys writing poetry and love songs. It’s no surprise her favorite subject is English! She is known for being kind, loyal and laid back. Lashawna loves orange chicken and dreams of being a cosmetologist. Get to know Lashawna and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ahdrina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ahdrina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex and Sean at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-and-sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aryan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aryan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chance at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chance-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Feira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/feira and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Luis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/luis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Samuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/samuel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tamiru at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tamiru and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County declines state funding for enforcing COVID-19 safety measures
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’
- Structure fire in Kingman
- State reports another 225 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County immunization program put on hold
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: