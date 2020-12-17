Kingman Women Making History accepting nominations

KINGMAN – The 2021 Kingman Women Making History is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, and nominations are now being accepted for the 37th annual awards ceremony recognizing outstanding women in the community.

The event is held yearly in conjunction with National Women’s History Month, which organizers wrote focuses on the rich and inspiring heritage of women’s contributions.

“As in the past the 37th annual award ceremony will honor outstanding women in the Kingman community,” organizers wrote, “women who have exhibited leadership, professionalism and integrity.”

Nominations will be accepted in the following categories: Arts, Business, Education, Pioneering, Professions, Public Service, Religion/Inspirational, Volunteerism and categories not specified that describe nominees. The last category is Lifetime Achievement, for which nominees must have 25 years of residency. For all other categories, nominees must be residents of the Kingman area for at least 10 years.

To nominate a Kingman-area woman, go to http://kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com/nominate.html and fill out a nomination form, or contact 928-681-3344 ext. 2224. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.

Paper copies of the nomination form can also be picked up at the Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 Burbank St.; at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave.; and at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St.

“Kingman is full of outstanding women so please consider making a nomination,” organizers wrote.

As in past years Women Making History will continue helping young women in the Kingman community who are deserving of a scholarship. They must be enrolled at MCC or the MCC/NAU program. Scholarship funds are raised in various ways including donations before and during the event.



All donations go directly to the recipient. If interested in making a scholarship contribution call 928-681-3344 and ask for Terri Chavez.



Information provided by Kingman Women Making History