Mobile clinic coming to Kingman
Originally Published: December 17, 2020 5:02 p.m.
KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, free naloxone and more will be provided by the nonprofit Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. The clinic is free and open to all ages. No appointment is necessary.
Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope
Most Read
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County declines state funding for enforcing COVID-19 safety measures
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’
- Structure fire in Kingman
- State reports another 225 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County immunization program put on hold
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: