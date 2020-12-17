Mobile clinic coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – Information and connections to local substance abuse resources, HIV and Hepatitis C screenings, free naloxone and more will be provided by the nonprofit Centerpoint for Hope free mobile clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. The clinic is free and open to all ages. No appointment is necessary.

Information provided by Centerpoint for Hope