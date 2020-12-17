OFFERS
Mohave County could start receiving COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine could begin arriving in Mohave County as early as next week. (Adobe image)

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could begin arriving in Mohave County as early as next week. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: December 17, 2020 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hang on. Help is on the way.

Mohave County may receive its first allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.

“These shipments will be sent directly to facilities that have been approved through an onboarding application process to receive and dispense the vaccine. These include regional hospitals as well as some private and public agencies,” Mohave County public health officials wrote in a news release.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, “vaccination efforts will be highly targeted to protect the most vulnerable populations in Mohave County,” the county wrote, noting it will follow recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control for vaccine distribution.

Phase 1 of the vaccine distribution is divided into three sub-phases. Phase 1A prioritizes front-line healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

Phase 1B groups include adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services/critical industry workers.

Phase 1C includes adults ages 65 and older, and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions.

The county wrote that Phase 1 is expected to be completed by mid-to-late spring of 2021. Phase 2 will continue efforts to vaccinate high-risk individuals, while expanding to the general population. Phase 3 will incorporate all previous priority populations and serve the general population.

“Beginning in Phase 1B, the Mohave County Department of Public Health will establish Points of Dispensing sites in the major cities and smaller, rural communities throughout the county. POD sites will likely be active throughout the spring and summer until everyone in Mohave County who wants the vaccine will have been given the opportunity to receive it,” the county wrote.

Information provided by Mohave County

