Obituary | Charles S. Olsen

Charles S. Olsen

Originally Published: December 17, 2020 5:18 p.m.

Charles S. Olsen, 66, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, California on Feb. 3, 1954 to Dwight and Blaine Olsen. Charles moved to Bullhead City with his family in 1967 where he spent most of his younger years. He moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1992 with a request of a job and eventually moved back to Kingman in 1999 where he has resided since.

Charles graduated from Mohave High School (Bullhead City) in 1972. After graduating he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country as a hospital corpsman between 1972 and 1976. He continued working as a surgical assistant in the medical field most of his life. He also took on many other jobs through the years. He was never afraid to try something new. He would do what he had to do to take care of his family.

He met his current wife in 1992 and they have been together for 28 amazing years. He was the original founder of the Route 66 Cruisers Car club here in Kingman. He owned many cars, but was mostly known for his ‘66 Chevy El Camino which he completely restored. He was also known for his currently owned ‘66 Ford Ranchero. He had a love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and owned several of them through the years. He enjoyed golf, baseball and football, and was a loyal Arizona Cardinals fan. He also was a past member of the VFW.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Blaine Olsen; his nephew, Nathan Olsen; and a best friend, Jimmy Naples. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Maureen Olsen; sons Jarad Olsen and Jeremy Olsen; daughters Shaunacie Young, Breanna Olsen and Gina Galotto-Olsen; brother Terry Olsen; and sister Karen Hardesty. He has 10 beautiful grandchildren whom he always loved to tell everyone he met about. He was a wonderful guy and will be greatly missed.

Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

