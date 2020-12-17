Stuff the Sleigh donation drive set for Saturday, Dec. 19 in Kingman
KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will be at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 for a donation drive dubbed “Stuff the Sleigh.”
Friends is asking the community to chip in and bring a toy, and/or bags or cans of dog, cat, puppy or kitten food. Also sought are kitty litter and blankets.
Walmart, PetSmart, Petco, Tractor Supply and grocery store gift cards would also come in handy.
Each donor will be entered in a drawing to win one of two baskets loaded with goodies.
Usually held at Walmart, this year’s donation drive will be held at Black Bridge Brewery due to COVID-19. Black Bridge Brewery will honor those who donate by offering first beers for $3.
Those unable to attend can drop off donations at the shelter, 950 Buchanan St. Checks may be sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1224 Kingman, Arizona 86402, and donations can also be made online at https://www.friendsofmcas.org/.
Monetary donations are tax deductible and come with a receipt.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
