Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets

KINGMAN – The first 24 units at Kingman Veteran Villas have been completed, housing 10 veterans so far with six more in the process of being qualified.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that each villa, located off of Hualapai Mountain Road on Jackson Street, is 930 square feet with a bedroom, kitchen, bath and single-car garage.

“The Mohave County Housing Authority certified 10 units, with another 14 units scheduled for certification in the near future,” the county wrote.

According to the release, housed veterans have made comments including “It’s giving me dignity,” and “I can’t believe I have such a nice place to live.”

Kingman Rotary Club, working in tandem with the VA, is also providing veterans with items to furnish the villas. New mattress sets and move-in kits can be provided by NAVAHCS. For more information go to https://kingmanveteranvillas.com/.

The housing authority is expected to qualify another six veterans referred from the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

Additional villas are expected to be completed in the near future, with the entire project having an estimated completion date of February 2021. Homeless veterans in Mohave, La Paz, Yavapai or Coconino counties interested in relocating to Kingman are encouraged to contact Karen Charles, Healthcare for Homeless Veterans supervisor, at 928-718-7305. They can also contact her staff members Keith Harris or Helen Ekholt at 928-718-7382 and 928-550-1875, respectively.

Eligible for the villas are chronically homeless veterans eligible to receive services through the VA. A single veteran must have income no higher than $1,090 a month.

Information provided by Mohave County