Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets
KINGMAN – The first 24 units at Kingman Veteran Villas have been completed, housing 10 veterans so far with six more in the process of being qualified.
Mohave County wrote in a news release that each villa, located off of Hualapai Mountain Road on Jackson Street, is 930 square feet with a bedroom, kitchen, bath and single-car garage.
“The Mohave County Housing Authority certified 10 units, with another 14 units scheduled for certification in the near future,” the county wrote.
According to the release, housed veterans have made comments including “It’s giving me dignity,” and “I can’t believe I have such a nice place to live.”
Kingman Rotary Club, working in tandem with the VA, is also providing veterans with items to furnish the villas. New mattress sets and move-in kits can be provided by NAVAHCS. For more information go to https://kingmanveteranvillas.com/.
The housing authority is expected to qualify another six veterans referred from the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.
Additional villas are expected to be completed in the near future, with the entire project having an estimated completion date of February 2021. Homeless veterans in Mohave, La Paz, Yavapai or Coconino counties interested in relocating to Kingman are encouraged to contact Karen Charles, Healthcare for Homeless Veterans supervisor, at 928-718-7305. They can also contact her staff members Keith Harris or Helen Ekholt at 928-718-7382 and 928-550-1875, respectively.
Eligible for the villas are chronically homeless veterans eligible to receive services through the VA. A single veteran must have income no higher than $1,090 a month.
Information provided by Mohave County
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County declines state funding for enforcing COVID-19 safety measures
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Two recent fires in Kingman area under investigation, a third deemed ‘suspicious’
- Structure fire in Kingman
- State reports another 225 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman installing dry wells to help recharge aquifer
- Mohave County immunization program put on hold
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- 8 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19
- COVID-19 claims 3, Mohave County logs record number of cases
- Mohave County reports 147 new COVID-19 cases as surge intensifies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: