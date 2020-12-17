OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 18
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets

The first 24 units at Kingman Veteran Villas have been completed, and 10 veterans have already moved in. Another 14 units will be ready for habitation in the near future. (Photo courtesy of Mohave County)

The first 24 units at Kingman Veteran Villas have been completed, and 10 veterans have already moved in. Another 14 units will be ready for habitation in the near future. (Photo courtesy of Mohave County)

Originally Published: December 17, 2020 3:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – The first 24 units at Kingman Veteran Villas have been completed, housing 10 veterans so far with six more in the process of being qualified.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that each villa, located off of Hualapai Mountain Road on Jackson Street, is 930 square feet with a bedroom, kitchen, bath and single-car garage.

“The Mohave County Housing Authority certified 10 units, with another 14 units scheduled for certification in the near future,” the county wrote.

According to the release, housed veterans have made comments including “It’s giving me dignity,” and “I can’t believe I have such a nice place to live.”

Kingman Rotary Club, working in tandem with the VA, is also providing veterans with items to furnish the villas. New mattress sets and move-in kits can be provided by NAVAHCS. For more information go to https://kingmanveteranvillas.com/.

The housing authority is expected to qualify another six veterans referred from the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.

Additional villas are expected to be completed in the near future, with the entire project having an estimated completion date of February 2021. Homeless veterans in Mohave, La Paz, Yavapai or Coconino counties interested in relocating to Kingman are encouraged to contact Karen Charles, Healthcare for Homeless Veterans supervisor, at 928-718-7305. They can also contact her staff members Keith Harris or Helen Ekholt at 928-718-7382 and 928-550-1875, respectively.

Eligible for the villas are chronically homeless veterans eligible to receive services through the VA. A single veteran must have income no higher than $1,090 a month.

Information provided by Mohave County

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County wins surprise award for helping veterans
County helps veterans escape homelessness
Construction Zone: Prescott VA continues to upgrade facilities, expand to meet service demand
Arnold Plaza awaits asbestos removal funding before serving vets
Mohave County’s homeless veterans receive aid
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State