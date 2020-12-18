3 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 17

KINGMAN – Three more Mohave County residents have perished due to complications of COVID-19, and another 246 have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Thursday, Dec. 17.

The deceased include a patient in the 80-89 age range in the Kingman medical service area, and two patients – one each age 70-79 and 80-89 – from the Bullhead City service area. The deaths raised the toll in the county since the beginning of the pandemic to 270.

Of the 246 new cases, 98 are in the expansive Kingman service area. They covered a wide range of ages, with 24 falling into the 60-plus age categories, where patients are more vulnerable to complications from the disease. There were 13 new cases ages 60-69, eight ages 70-79 and three ages 80-89.

Another 13 cases were confirmed in Kingman-area children and teens, including nine ages 11-19 and four ages 0-10. There were also 20 cases ages 50-59, 16 cases ages 20-29, 13 cases ages 30-39 and 12 cases ages 40-49.

Another 84 new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, while the Lake Havasu City area logged 55 new cases. There were seven new cases confirmed in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

County health officials reported a record 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 8,838 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 9,536 cases in the county. The county has counted 270 deaths, while the state reports 299.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 96 deaths, followed by Kingman with 72, Lake Havasu City with 59 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,481 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,459 for Bullhead City, 2,091 for Kingman, 690 for Fort Mohave, 369 for Mohave Valley, 253 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 263 for Golden Valley and 49 for Topock. The locations of another 425 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,979 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Dec. 17, there were 283 new cases of the virus in the county from 592 tests for a positivity rate of 48%.

The positivity rate in the county was 30% (178/597) on Thursday, Dec. 10; 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11; 22% (125/575) on Saturday, Dec. 12; 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13; 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14; 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15; and 33% (241/732) on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,325 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 55,110 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 11.4% have been positive. Of the 7,215 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.6% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Dec. 18, AZDHS was reporting 142 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 7,635 new cases from 23,138 tests for a positivity rate of 33%. More than 442,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,819 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 17.2 million confirmed cases and 311,010 deaths on Friday, Dec. 18. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,665,974 deaths from more than 75 million confirmed cases on Friday, Dec. 18.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.