Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations

PHOENIX - Arizona on Saturday reported another record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations along with over 5,500 new known infections and a fourth straight day of triple-digit deaths due to the state's current coronavirus surge.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,560 additional known cases and 118 additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 448,231 cases and 7,937 deaths.

The 4,104 reported COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Friday was the latest in a string of pandemic records started earlier this month.

Before the current surge, the previous pandemic hospitalization record was 3,517 on July 13 during Arizona's summer surge.

According to the state's online coronavirus dashboard, only 8% of all beds were available and not in use.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 4,780.4 on Dec. 4 to 6,789.9 on Friday while the rolling average of daily new deaths nearly doubled from 42.4 to 82, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.