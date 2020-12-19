KAOL’s Day signs to play volleyball at Missouri Valley College

KINGMAN – Lynsey Day of Kingman Academy High School has signed a scholarship offer to play volleyball at Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri.

Day, a hitter and middle blocker for KAOL, led the Tigers to an 11-5 overall record and a playoff berth last season.

She was an honorable selection in Arizona Interscholastic Association region 2A.

Day could make an early impact on the Vikings’ volleyball program, which suffered through a 2-12 season in 2021.

Missouri Valley is coached by Tamika Drake, and competes in the NAIA’s Heart of America Conference.