Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is asking for the public’s understanding and cooperation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the community.
KRMC wrote in a news release that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen locally by record numbers since October. While surge plans have been activated to accommodate patients requiring hospitalization, the hospital’s staff is strained.
“Our doctors and nurses are exhausted after many months of dealing with COVID,” said Jim Wells, KRMC chief nursing officer. “Some are getting sick themselves.”
KRMC has been utilizing travel labor to care for patients, however, those resources are becoming limited as hospitals around the country tackle the rise in cases.
The hospital recently began redeploying staff from some outpatient services to inpatient care. That shift could see patients experience delays with certain non-essential medical services such as imaging and primary care.
“We apologize for any delays, but hope people understand that we’re doing everything we can to care for our community under difficult circumstances,” Wells said.
KRMC is urging the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community by heeding the advice of public health officials.
“Please wear a mask in public, wash your hands and avoid social gatherings,” KRMC wrote. “Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.”
If experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital urges utilization of its telemedicine service KRMC Care Anywhere. There is no cost for the service and insurance is not required. If you lack internet access, a primary care provider should be contacted.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2LIYK5Q or call the hospital’s Coronavirus Call Center at 928-263-3456.
