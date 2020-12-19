OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise

The hospital has activated its surge plan, and the hospital’s staff is “strained,” Kingman Regional Medical Center reported. (KRMC courtesy photo)

The hospital has activated its surge plan, and the hospital’s staff is “strained,” Kingman Regional Medical Center reported. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 6:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is asking for the public’s understanding and cooperation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the community.

KRMC wrote in a news release that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen locally by record numbers since October. While surge plans have been activated to accommodate patients requiring hospitalization, the hospital’s staff is strained.

“Our doctors and nurses are exhausted after many months of dealing with COVID,” said Jim Wells, KRMC chief nursing officer. “Some are getting sick themselves.”

KRMC has been utilizing travel labor to care for patients, however, those resources are becoming limited as hospitals around the country tackle the rise in cases.

The hospital recently began redeploying staff from some outpatient services to inpatient care. That shift could see patients experience delays with certain non-essential medical services such as imaging and primary care.

“We apologize for any delays, but hope people understand that we’re doing everything we can to care for our community under difficult circumstances,” Wells said.

KRMC is urging the public to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community by heeding the advice of public health officials.

“Please wear a mask in public, wash your hands and avoid social gatherings,” KRMC wrote. “Most importantly, stay home if you are sick.”

If experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital urges utilization of its telemedicine service KRMC Care Anywhere. There is no cost for the service and insurance is not required. If you lack internet access, a primary care provider should be contacted.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2LIYK5Q or call the hospital’s Coronavirus Call Center at 928-263-3456.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Some Arizona hospitals activate surge plans as case count climbs
CEO outlines COVID battles at Kingman Regional Medical Center
Mohave County health director: Local hospitals strained
Mohave County hospitals prepped for possible surge
KRMC Care Anywhere now has extended hours
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State