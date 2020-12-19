OFFERS
Kingman weight loss tip: Surviving holiday gatherings

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: December 19, 2020 5:37 p.m.

This year has been difficult for many people. So, whether you’re planning on being with friends and family for the holidays, or keeping it small and simple, here are some ideas to help.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

When attending gatherings for the holidays, it’s possible to survive without doing too much harm to your weight loss efforts. The following are suggestions to help you stick to your program:

– Consume a healthy snack before leaving. Eat nonfat yogurt, high fiber fruit, carrot sticks, or Diet Center Protein Supplement or Snack Bar to help curb your appetite

– Use a small plate. Filling up a small plate will help control portion sizes without making you feel deprived.

– Look ahead. Check out all the food available before fixing your plate. Then select healthier items, and leave room for a little portion of something you may want to indulge in.

– Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to let friends know that something looks good and you want to know what it’s made of. It will help you decide appropriate portion sizes.

– Avoid the buffet table. After serving yourself, socialize away from the food table.

– Switch hands. Here’s a trick. Hold your drink in the opposite hand you normally would. It makes it more difficult to grab food

– Enlist support. Ask a friend or spouse to give you words of encouragement occasionally to stay strong and avoid overindulging.

– Socialize. Focus on your friends or family instead of food and have fun!

If you have decided that it is just to risky with COVID and are concerned about overeating while you’re alone, don’t forget that time spent alone doesn’t have to feel lonely. There are going to be days when you may have no plans. Think of it as “me” time that you can spend on activities that you’ve wanted to accomplish.

It’s best to keep yourself busy and preoccupied during free time, so that you don’t think too much about food. Make a list of those things you’ve wanted to accomplish. Maybe there’s an exercise video you’ve wanted to watch and workout with, or home improvement projects or heavy duty cleaning you’ve been meaning to get around to completing. Maybe you’ve wanted to spend time doing crafts, painting, learning to play an instrument or other hobbies.

If you still find yourself thinking about food, you can at least try to be productive. You can learn about new fruit, vegetables, or herbs you have never tasted. You can search the Internet for low-fat recipes. You can also start planning healthier holiday menus.

Use alone time as quality time for yourself. It can help you take care of yourself physically and emotionally, while promoting weight loss progress as well!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. We at Diet Center can help you achieve your weight-loss goals. Call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

