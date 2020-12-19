Mohave County issues 16 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 11:
– Gary Aberg: Mohave Valley; electric to existing well.
– John Keith Hough: 2311 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; reroof.
– John Keith Hough: 2324 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; reroof.
– Buddie Young: Kingman; gas line for propane tank.
– High Tech Electric: Kingman; upgrade 100 amp panel to 200 amp.
– Bruce Johnson: 4160 Skylark Road, Kingman; gas line.
– James Eldredge: 8455 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electric to existing manufactured home.
– GT Power: 1100 Riverside Drive, Lake Havasu City; repair 100 amp electrical panel.
– T&M Whitefield Construction: 10744 S. Paradise Trails Road, Yucca; gas line.
– Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump.
– Plumbing By Jake: 792 S. Knight Creek Road, Kingman; replace 40 gallon electric water heater.
– Plumbing By Jake: 1703 E. Winter Haven Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 9 GPM water heater.
– Ambient Edge: 3125 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.
– Ambient Edge: 3745 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton furnace.
– Frank Rubalcava: 1078 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.
– Michael Melvine: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp service.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 17:
– JK Alarms of Arizona: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition; $100.
– Paxton Construction: 4310 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.
– ARG Construction: 1949 Beverly Ave. Ste. 102, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.
– Interstate Steel Structures: 4872 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $622.
– Linda Tackitt: 2828 Karen Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $530.
– PM&M Electric: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $175.
– Wise Electric: 2094 Delaware Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 3188 Kiersten Circle, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 3925 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Signature Plumbing: 2710 Karen Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
– Canyons State Enterprises: 2450 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.
– Intrex Corporation: 2301 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,952.
– Big Red Construction: 2640 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3.945.
– Angle Homes: 3340 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Sommers Construction: 2417 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $2,221.
– Angle Homes: 3282 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,620.
– Lawson Development: 2612 Simms Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,628.
– Angle Homes: 4142 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.
– Big Red Construction: 2636 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.
– Ambient Edge: 909 Foothill Ave., Kingman; remodel; $483.
– Interstate Steel Structures: 3700 Martingale Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $460.
– Signart: 4310 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $79.
