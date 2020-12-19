OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County issues 16 building permits

Mohave County issued 16 building permits during the week ending Friday, Dec. 11. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 16 building permits during the week ending Friday, Dec. 11. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 5:41 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 11:

– Gary Aberg: Mohave Valley; electric to existing well.

– John Keith Hough: 2311 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; reroof.

– John Keith Hough: 2324 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; reroof.

– Buddie Young: Kingman; gas line for propane tank.

– High Tech Electric: Kingman; upgrade 100 amp panel to 200 amp.

– Bruce Johnson: 4160 Skylark Road, Kingman; gas line.

– James Eldredge: 8455 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; electric to existing manufactured home.

– GT Power: 1100 Riverside Drive, Lake Havasu City; repair 100 amp electrical panel.

– T&M Whitefield Construction: 10744 S. Paradise Trails Road, Yucca; gas line.

– Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 5 ton split heat pump.

– Plumbing By Jake: 792 S. Knight Creek Road, Kingman; replace 40 gallon electric water heater.

– Plumbing By Jake: 1703 E. Winter Haven Drive, Mohave Valley; replace 9 GPM water heater.

– Ambient Edge: 3125 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3745 N. Ajo Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton furnace.

– Frank Rubalcava: 1078 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Michael Melvine: Mohave Valley; new 400 amp service.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 17:

– JK Alarms of Arizona: 3701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; addition; $100.

– Paxton Construction: 4310 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.

– ARG Construction: 1949 Beverly Ave. Ste. 102, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 4872 Scotty Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $622.

– Linda Tackitt: 2828 Karen Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $530.

– PM&M Electric: 4084 Monte Moro Way, Kingman; electric; $175.

– Wise Electric: 2094 Delaware Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 3188 Kiersten Circle, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 3925 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Signature Plumbing: 2710 Karen Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Canyons State Enterprises: 2450 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– Intrex Corporation: 2301 Marlene Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,952.

– Big Red Construction: 2640 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3.945.

– Angle Homes: 3340 Charleston St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Sommers Construction: 2417 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $2,221.

– Angle Homes: 3282 Roma Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,620.

– Lawson Development: 2612 Simms Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,628.

– Angle Homes: 4142 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Big Red Construction: 2636 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,945.

– Ambient Edge: 909 Foothill Ave., Kingman; remodel; $483.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 3700 Martingale Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $460.

– Signart: 4310 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; attached to building; $79.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | Mohave County issues 24 building permits
Licenses & Permits | July 19, 2020
Licenses & Permits | Feb. 9, 2020
Licenses & Permits | March 19, 2019
Mohave County issues 19 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State