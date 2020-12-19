Mohave County logs record number of COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight week

KINGMAN – A record 1,313 Mohave County residents tested positive for the coronavirus in the week ending Friday, Dec. 18, marking the third consecutive week with a significant increase in cases. In the past two weeks, one out of every 84 county residents has contracted COVID-19, and 24 residents have died.

The record was eclipsed when the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 193 new cases, and the death of a Bullhead City-area resident age 80-89, on Friday. That followed reports of 246 new cases and three deaths on Thursday, Dec,. 17, including a resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 80-89 age range.

Of the 439 new cases reported in the two-day span, 144 were in the Kingman area, including 37 new patients who fall into the most vulnerable age categories.

There were 17 local cases ages 60-69, 12 ages 70-79 and eight ages 80-89.

There were also 20 new local cases involving children and teens, including 13 ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10. The most new Kingman-area cases – 27 – were recorded in the 50-59 age bracket. Also infected were 22 patients ages 30-39, 21 ages 20-29 and 17 ages 40-49.

The Bullhead City medical service area took the hardest hit during the two-day span, with 152 new cases and three deaths. There were 126 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, 11 in the Arizona Strip, and two in which the locations are not known.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks.

County health officials reported a 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 9,273 coronavirus cases since the first was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 9,765 cases in the county. The county has counted 275 deaths, while the state reports 301.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 97 deaths, followed by Kingman with 72, Lake Havasu City with 59 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,550 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,510 for Bullhead City, 2,138 for Kingman, 704 for Fort Mohave, 373 for Mohave Valley, 257 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 264 for Golden Valley and 50 for Topock. The locations of another 427 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,172 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Dec. 18, there were 229 new cases of the virus in the county from 990 tests for a positivity rate of 23%.

The positivity rate in the county was 26% (172/674) on Friday, Dec. 11; 22% (125/575) on Saturday, Dec. 12; 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13; 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14; 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15; 33% (241/732) on Wednesday, Dec. 16; and 48% (283/592) on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,315 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 56,080 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 11.8% have been positive. Of the 7,235 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Dec. 19, AZDHS was reporting 118 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,560 new cases from 21,302 tests for a positivity rate of 26%. More than 448,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,937 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 17.4 million confirmed cases and 313,764 deaths on Saturday, Dec. 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,677,957 deaths from nearly 76 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Dec. 19.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.