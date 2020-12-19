OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 19
Obituary | Ann L. McCarthy

Ann L. McCarthy

Ann L. McCarthy

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 6:12 p.m.

Ann L. McCarthy was born on Jan. 22, 1929 to Martin and Blanche Lundy in Yonkers, New York. She left this world to be with the Lord and her loving husband, James McCarthy, on Monday, Dec, 14, 2020. She had been residing at Davis Place Assisted Living in Bullhead City, Arizona for the past two years. She was very happy there and she loved the staff very much. They loved her, too, especially her orneriness, and we would like to thank them all very much for the love and great care that she received there.

Ann (or Annie Bananie to her friends) went to nursing school in New York and during administration of her duties, she met Jim. They lived on Long Island but decided that they wanted to head out west. They landed in Kingman, Arizona, in 1962 where Ann worked at Mohave General Hospital and then at the junior high School as the school nurse. She retired, however, after working as a pharmacy technician at Kingman Regional Medical Center. She and Jim enjoyed their retired years living in Valle Vista outside of Kingman and they loved all their birds, rabbits and roadrunners that Jim would feed every day. Ann got into a dart club out there, as well as a card club, and she enjoyed that for many years. After Jim’s passing in 2017, Ann moved to Bullhead City to be close to family.

Ann was predeceased by her brother, James T. Lundy. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Cathi and Larry Keating, Karen and Buzz McClung, Brian and Jan McCarthy, and Brendan and Trish McCarthy. She has four grandchildren: Kellie Droste (David), Angela Helgemoe (Eric), Cole and Cade McCarthy, and Courtney and Morgan McCarthy. She has six great-grandchildren: Nicolas and Avrie Droste, and Evan, Alexis, Lauren and Andrew Helgemoe. We are very thankful that we did get to spend Thanksgiving with our sweet mom/grandma this year. It was the first time that she had seen all her great-grandchildren at the same time.

Per Ann’s wishes no services will be held. The family would like to thank all of Ann’s friends and caregivers for all their love and friendship over the years. May you rest in peace, Mommy, and know that we all miss you and love you very much.

