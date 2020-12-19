Obituary | Verna Lee Harrison Thies

The world lost a beautiful sister, mother, grandmother and friend on Nov. 22, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona, where she had resided since 2005. Our Mom, Verna, lived her life selflessly for 90 years, always putting family first. While those of us she leaves behind feel sorrow and pain, we will always have wonderful memories and stories to pass on for generations.

Verna is survived by her sister, Jessie Peck (JV) Ponca City, Oklahoma her five children, Kathy McCoy (Scott), Kingman, Tony Harrison (Cathie), Denver, Don Harrison (Cindy), Spiro, Oklahoma, Scott Harrison (Shirley), Spiro, Oklahoma, George Harrison, Las Vegas; and many extended family members and close friends. We will all keep her close in our hearts.



The family and friends will gather in Oklahoma in the next few months to celebrate this amazing woman.