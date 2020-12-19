OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Verna Lee Harrison Thies

Verna Lee Harrison Thies

Verna Lee Harrison Thies

Originally Published: December 19, 2020 6:10 p.m.

The world lost a beautiful sister, mother, grandmother and friend on Nov. 22, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona, where she had resided since 2005. Our Mom, Verna, lived her life selflessly for 90 years, always putting family first. While those of us she leaves behind feel sorrow and pain, we will always have wonderful memories and stories to pass on for generations.

Verna is survived by her sister, Jessie Peck (JV) Ponca City, Oklahoma her five children, Kathy McCoy (Scott), Kingman, Tony Harrison (Cathie), Denver, Don Harrison (Cindy), Spiro, Oklahoma, Scott Harrison (Shirley), Spiro, Oklahoma, George Harrison, Las Vegas; and many extended family members and close friends. We will all keep her close in our hearts.

The family and friends will gather in Oklahoma in the next few months to celebrate this amazing woman.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Kathy Horine
Cynthia Carrillo
Cynthia Carrillo
Obituary | Nicole Lee Logan
Obituary | Lori Lee Spry

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State