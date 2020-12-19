Obituary | Yvonne Collins

Yvonne Collins died Dec. 6, 2020 at Kingman Regional Medical Center. She was born to Emile and Marie Rose Labonte on May 18, 1930 in Claremont, New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, younger sister Pauline, her husband of 52 years, William “Slim” Collins; her granddaughter, Julie; and great-grandson Colton Tyler.

Slim and Yvonne relocated to Winslow, Arizona in 1964 with their two sons, where they both worked for the Santa Fe Railroad. The family moved to Kingman in 1968 where she eventually worked for the USPS serving the Wikieup area.

Yvonne was a devout Roman Catholic all her life. With her husband she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul and later the Kingman Food Bank. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She enjoyed woodworking, silver-smithing and leather work, and had many other talents.

She is survived by her brothers Paul Labonte (Anne), Fernand Labonte, Noel Labonte (Chris) and sister Denise McDaniel (Danny); her sons John (Anne) and Bill (Karen); her grandchildren Kelley Tyler (Craig), Sean (Sheri), Toni Mengert (Rob), Kathleen and Kevin (Christina), Bill (Lauren), Brian (Jen), Shanel Pemberton and Lauren Pemberton; her great-grandchildren Cheyenne, Helena and Madelyn Tyler, Leta and Bradley Collins, Kiana, Devon, Elena and Javy Collins, Alexis Collins, Eliziah Herrera and Grayson Williams, along with many nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was cherished by her family and friends and will be greatly missed and always remembered.

A graveside service will be held Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.