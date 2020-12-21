State reports another 297 cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting another 297 COVID-19 cases in Mohave County the morning of Monday, Dec. 21, with nearly half of the county residents tested on Sunday, Dec. 20 testing positive for the virus.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks. The county suffered a record 1,313 new cases, as well as 12 deaths, in the week ending Friday, Dec. 18.

County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27, and 540 new cases in the seven days ending Friday, Nov. 20. There were 315 new cases and five deaths, and 270 new cases and one death, in the two prior weeks.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 9,273 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 10,234 cases in the county. The county has counted 275 deaths, while the state reports 302.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 97 deaths, followed by Kingman with 72, Lake Havasu City with 59 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 30 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,550 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,510 for Bullhead City, 2,138 for Kingman, 704 for Fort Mohave, 373 for Mohave Valley, 257 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 264 for Golden Valley and 50 for Topock. The locations of another 427 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.9 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,172 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Dec. 20, there were 297 new cases of the virus in the county from 643 tests for a positivity rate of 46%.

The positivity rate in the county was 44% (225/509) on Sunday, Dec. 13; 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14; 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15; 33% (241/732) on Wednesday, Dec. 16; 48% (283/592) on Thursday, Dec. 17; 23% (229/990) on Friday, Dec. 18; and 26% (172/670) on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,628 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 57,338 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 12.1% have been positive. Of the 7,290 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 8.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Dec. 21, AZDHS was reporting 1 new death from complications of COVID-19, and 7,748 new cases from 17,770 tests for a positivity rate of 44%. More than 461,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 7,972 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 17.9 million confirmed cases and 317,729 deaths on Monday, Dec. 21. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,695,846 deaths from nearly 77 million confirmed cases on Monday, Dec. 21.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Sunday, Dec. 20 data

U.S. 17,667,545 cases - 316,298 deaths

World 76,437,510 cases - 1,688,362 deaths

State

5,366 cases

24,014 tests

453,597 cases

7,971 deaths

County

1 death

172 cases / 670 tests

9,937 cases / 302 deaths

63,985 tests total

PCR 56,717 / 11.9%

Serology 7,268 / 8.1%