OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 23
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona virus death toll tops 8K with 2nd-largest daily rise

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 8,000. Gov. Doug Ducey, left, and state Health Director Dr. Cara Christ are shown above. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 8,000. Gov. Doug Ducey, left, and state Health Director Dr. Cara Christ are shown above. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 22, 2020 4:36 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak passed the 8,000 mark on Tuesday as the state reported an additional 153 known deaths, the second-highest daily increase during the pandemic.

The 5,869 additional known COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday by the Department of Health Services increased the pandemic's total to 467,215 cases along with 8,125 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

According to the state coronavirus dashboard, there were 4,019 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday, the latest in a string of pandemic-highs recorded this month during the fall surge that is continuing into winter.

The dashboard reported that only 9% of hospital beds statewide were not in use and available. Bed availability has hovered at that approximate level since earlier this month as the surge accelerated after Thanksgiving due gatherings and travel.

The Pima County Health Department on Monday warned that metro Tucson's health care system was “in danger of being overwhelmed" by the surge.

“In the last week, there have been multiple times when there have been no ICU beds available in Pima County; at different times, hospital medical/surgical beds have also reached capacity," the department said in a public health advisory update.

The advisory called for mask wearing, distancing, limiting gatherings, reducing business occupancies and adhering to the county's nightly curfew.

Hospital officials and public health officials in metro Phoenix also have issued similar warnings.

The 153 deaths reported statewide Tuesday was behind only the 172 deaths reported on July 30 during the summer surge.

The state reported only one additional COVID-19 death Monday, but the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona as of Monday stood at 87.7, up from 44.4 on Dec. 7.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona also rose over the past two weeks, going from from 5,575.14 to 5,871, while the positivity rate from COVID-19 testing in Arizona dropped from 14.9% to 13.1%.

COVID-19 vaccinations that began last week in Arizona's large metro areas have now begun in outlying areas of the state.

In Yuma County in southwestern Arizona, 20 of the county's initial vaccinations were administered to frontline heath care providers in a test conducted Monday by Yuma Regional Medical Center, the Yuma Sun reported.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona averages of COVID-19 deaths, cases double in 2 weeks
Arizona continues string of record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Arizona deaths from COVID top 7K
Ducey extends Arizona order for reporting data on COVID-19
Arizona sets record with 12K virus cases on Tuesday, Dec. 9
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State