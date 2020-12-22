OFFERS
Daniels helps Arizona St. beat Oregon St. 46-33

Coach Herm Edwards and his Arizona State Sun Devils beat Oregon State 46-33 in their season finale on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/36g577u)

Coach Herm Edwards and his Arizona State Sun Devils beat Oregon State 46-33 in their season finale on Saturday, Dec. 19. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/36g577u)

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 11:32 a.m.

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Jayden Daniels passed for a touchdown and had two of Arizona State’s six rushing touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ 46-33 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night. Arizona State, which is not going to a bowl game, finished the season at 2-2.

Following a 70-7 blowout of rival Arizona, the Sun Devils’ offense was explosive again in the season finale amassing 514 yards.

“We should have been 4-0. That’s motivation for next year,” said Daniels, who was 8 of 15 for 139 yards, and ran for 83 yards on six carries. “You have those thoughts on what could have been.”

Rachaad White had 158 of the Sun Devils’ 375 yards rushing on just 13 carries, including runs of 51 and 55 yards.

Despite having three games canceled this season, White said “the excitement was still there for all of us.”

Arizona State, despite not going to a bowl game, finished the season strong.

“The key going into this game was we didn’t want to have a losing season,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “The last two games we’ve been more consistent with the offense scoring points.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: Arizona State went nearly a month between games due to COVID-19 related issues following a 28-27 loss at USC in the opener. After the California, Colorado and Utah games were canceled, the Sun Devils lost to UCLA 25-18 in their only home game.

But Arizona State finished strong, outscoring Arizona and Oregon State by a combined score of 116-34. Daniels gives the Sun Devils a veteran dual-threat quarterback to build around in 2021.

Oregon State: Nolan showed promise in his three starts in place of the injured Tristan Gebbia and figures to compete for the starting job next season. Jefferson, who came into the game fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game, has a decision to make about returning for his senior year.

The highlight of Oregon State’s seventh straight losing season was a 41-38 victory over Pac-12 champion Oregon.

UP NEXT

Arizona State’s season is over.

