Kingman Miner Dec. 23 Adoption Spotlight: Feira
These are Arizona’s children. Feira is an intelligent, strong and energetic girl with a bubbly personality and a heart for helping animals. She loves running, singing, sushi and Hawaiian barbecue. When she’s not on a jog or hanging out with friends, she’s perfectly happy watching movies at home. Get to know Feira and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
December 2020: 34 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/abigail and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Ahdrina at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/ahdrina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aiden-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alex and Sean at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alex-and-sean and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexander-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel and Steve at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/steve-and-angel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Angel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-g and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/anthony-r and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Aryan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/aryan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chance at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chance-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Constintine at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/constintine and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Dylan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/dylan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Emily at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/emily-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Feira at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/feira and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frankie-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/gabriel-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jaiden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jaiden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jeramy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jeramy-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Kasumy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Luis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/luis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Maddic at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/maddic-O and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Parker at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/parker and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Samuel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/samuel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tamiru at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tamiru and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
Get to know Wesson at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/wesson and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)
