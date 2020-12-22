Letter | Biden’s just a front man

On Dec. 1, 2020 former President Barack Obama stated on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert what a third term as president would look like. He said “If I could make arrangements where I had a stand-in or front man or front woman and they had an earpiece in and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through stuff and I could send or deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating.” Now the way I see it is Biden is his front man and when Biden is gone Harris is the other front woman. If you noticed, most of Biden’s selected administration was hand-picked by Obama at one time or another. Just something to think about.

Mike McCallister

Kingman