Letter | SSI to increase 1.3% in 2021
Nearly 70 million Americans will see a 1.3% increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2021.
Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index.
The CPI rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the COLA helps to offset these costs.
We will mail COLA notices in December to retirement, survivors and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees.
Coral Hanson
Social Security Administration
