OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 23
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | SSI to increase 1.3% in 2021

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 4:47 p.m.

Nearly 70 million Americans will see a 1.3% increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2021.

Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index.

The CPI rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the COLA helps to offset these costs.

We will mail COLA notices in December to retirement, survivors and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees.

Coral Hanson

Social Security Administration

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Uptick for Social Security in 2021 amid coronavirus worries
Recession reset still haunts Kingman senior citizens on fixed incomes
Warning bells sounded on Social Security, Medicare
Make sure you get the right amount of SS pay
Social Security is turning 80 years old
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State