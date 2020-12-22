Mohave County's COVID-19 surge continues: 3 days, 3 deaths, 620 infected

KINGMAN – Three more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, including two from the Kingman area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Monday, Dec. 21.

The deaths, which raised the toll in the county to 278, and another 620 new cases reported by the county, cover the time period from noon on Friday, Dec. 18 to noon on Monday.

The deceased were elderly adult patients, including one each ages 60-69 and 70-79 from the Kingman medical service area, and one age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

With the 620 new cases, which included 170 from the Kingman area, the county is on track to set a weekly record for new cases for the fifth week in a row, as the virus spreads across the county, state and nation.

The new cases reported over the weekend included 69 involving county residents age 70 or older, age groups where patients are more vulnerable to the disease.

Kingman had 27 cases in elderly adults, including 23 ages 70-79, three ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older. There were also 32 new cases involving patients age 60-69.

School-age children from the Kingman area were also impacted, with 12 new cases reported in the 11-19 age bracket, and another 10 cases ages 0-10.

There were also 32 Kingman cases ages 30-39, 27 ages 20-29, and 16 each ages 20-29 and 50-59.

Bullhead City recorded the most new cases of the county’s medical service areas, with 268 residents contracting the virus. There were 165 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, 12 in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and five where the residence has not yet been determined.

Mohave County has been experiencing a surge of cases that began several months ago and has intensified in recent weeks. The county suffered a record 1,313 new cases, as well as 12 deaths, in the week ending Friday, Dec. 18.

Mohave County health officials had reported 1,221 new cases in the week ending Friday, Dec. 11, about 300 more than the old weekly record reported the previous week. There were also 12 deaths.

In the week ending Friday, Dec. 4, Mohave County health officials logged 924 new cases with seven additional deaths. County health officials reported 10 deaths and 538 new cases in the week ending Nov. 27.

During the past two months, as cases rose and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 9,901 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 10,475 cases in the county. The county has counted 278 deaths, while the state reports 305.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 97 deaths, followed by Kingman with 73, Lake Havasu City with 60 and Fort Mohave with 17. The locations of another 31 deaths are not specified on the county website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 2,716 cases for Lake Havasu City, 2,705 for Bullhead City, 2,287 for Kingman, 752 for Fort Mohave, 397 for Mohave Valley, 267 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, 281 for Golden Valley and 50 for Topock. The locations of another 443 cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 4.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic. A slim majority of those infected – 51% – have been age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,385 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Dec. 21, there were 241 new cases of the virus in the county from 468 tests for a positivity rate of 51%.

The positivity rate in the county was 47% (176/372) on Monday, Dec. 14; 23% (155/674) on Tuesday, Dec. 15; 33% (241/732) on Wednesday, Dec. 16; 48% (283/592) on Thursday, Dec. 17; 23% (229/990) on Friday, Dec. 18; 26% (172/670) on Saturday, Dec. 19; and 46% (297/643) on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,096 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 57,806 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 12.2% have been positive. Of the 7,290 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 8.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 22, AZDHS was reporting 153 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 5,859 new cases from 15,254 tests for a positivity rate of 38%. More than 467,215 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 8,125 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 18.1 million confirmed cases and 320,864 deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 1,710,128 deaths from nearly 78 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.