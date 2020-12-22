Obituary | Dennis Loren Schroeder

Dennis Loren Schroeder died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dennis Loren Schroeder, son of Marvin and Marian (Lamprecht) Schroeder, was born July 13, 1952, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Dennis was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Dennis was the owner and operator of Hilltop Motel and Desert Sands Stained Glass. He enjoyed making stained glass art and training his dogs.

Dennis is survived by his mother, Marian Schroeder of Bloomfield; and his siblings, Roger (Liz) Schroeder of Bloomfield, Mary (Lee) Parrish of Honey Creek, Iowa, Lowell (Sharon) Schroeder of Stanton, and Philip Schroeder of Bloomfield. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin.

Private family services for Dennis Schroeder, age 68, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.