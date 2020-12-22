Obituary | Dennis Loren Schroeder
Dennis Loren Schroeder died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dennis Loren Schroeder, son of Marvin and Marian (Lamprecht) Schroeder, was born July 13, 1952, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Dennis was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
Dennis was the owner and operator of Hilltop Motel and Desert Sands Stained Glass. He enjoyed making stained glass art and training his dogs.
Dennis is survived by his mother, Marian Schroeder of Bloomfield; and his siblings, Roger (Liz) Schroeder of Bloomfield, Mary (Lee) Parrish of Honey Creek, Iowa, Lowell (Sharon) Schroeder of Stanton, and Philip Schroeder of Bloomfield. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin.
Private family services for Dennis Schroeder, age 68, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Structure fire in Kingman
- Christmas synchronized: These 13 homes on N. Apache Street in Kingman are linked by lights and a love of Christmas
- Veteran Villas in Kingman welcomes first 10 vets
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
- 3 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 17
- Mohave County could start receiving COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week
- Mohave County logs record number of COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight week
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest slated for Friday, Dec 4 in Kingman
- Colt Builders picks Kingman for new plant, 50 new jobs
- Kingman hospital activates surge plan, seeks public’s cooperation as COVID cases rise
- ‘We Will Not Comply’ protest draws a crowd in Kingman
- Kingman's Christmas Wonderland
- 2021 to bring new retail businesses to Kingman
- New Culver's Restaurant opens in Kingman
- Mohave County Board of Supervisors to consider declaring Mohave a ‘Constitutional Sanctuary County’
- Mohave County issues 16 building permits
- Structure fire in Kingman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: