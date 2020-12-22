OFFERS
Obituary | Larry Woodmansee

Larry Woodmansee

Larry Woodmansee

Originally Published: December 22, 2020 4:55 p.m.

Larry Woodmansee left us Dec. 18, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father. Larry was born Jan. 30, 1943 in South Lyon, MI. He came to Kingman where he had a very full and productive life raising five beautiful children. Larry was preceded in death by his sister Janice, his son Dustin, his father Harold and his mother Betty. He is survived by his wife Eileen of 33 wonderful, loving and exciting years; his children Shelby (Mike) Houlihan, Deanna (Josh) Klein, Kimberly (Eddie) Lewis, Danelle (Dean) Koalska and Dyan (Shelby) Sinclair; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

We are all going to miss Larry’s love of life and creativity. He was always up for a new adventure and he had a never-ending push to learn something new. We want to thank KRMC ICU team for all the care Larry was given in the weeks he was there.

