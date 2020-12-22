Pfizer shots in arms in Mohave County, 5,700 doses of Moderna vaccine on the way

KINGMAN – Mohave County will be receiving 5,700 doses of the newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that will be redistributed at first within a selected population, county Public Health Director Denise Burley told the board of supervisors on Monday, Dec. 21.

Also, this week, the county started vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine of the population identified by the Arizona Department of Health Services as population “1A” – health care workers, emergency medical service workers, long-term care facilities staff and patients, Burley said.

The county has been experiencing a surge of cases, with weekly case counts over 1,000 this month.

“Hospitals continue to show high occupancy rates,” Burley said, noting local hospitals are reporting on average over 70 new COVID-19 patients daily, with about 20 being admitted to the hospital. Two hospitals are suffering from a shortage of staff, she said.

She also informed the public that during this surge the majority of new cases and deaths are not coming from long-term care facilities, but are happing in the community.

County Manager Sam Elters said that the county, as an organization, is suffering from COVID-19 proportionally to the local population.

Three county departments are effected by a shortage of staffing – Procurement, Human Resources and Finances, he said. They are not fully operational since crew members self-quarantine while working from home.

“They have a skeleton presence here at the county building,” Elters said.

Elters revealed there have been 51 COVID-19 cases among county employees; 29 of them were discovered within the past month.

The board approved the COVID-19 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant from the Arizona Department of Health Services which reimburses up to $1.5 million for COVID-19 case investigations and mitigation response.

When asked by Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, Burley said this is reimbursement for MCDPH mitigation efforts, such as contract tracing, case management and data entry.

